An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Document will function as proof of vaccination

The federal government and the provinces are collaborating on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel, the immigration ministry announced Wednesday (Aug. 11).

The document will function as proof of vaccination international travel, even though Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid leaving the country for non-essential reasons.

“Around the world, vaccination rates are increasing and countries are reopening their borders,” said federal Health Minister Patty Hadju. “We will continue our work with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to provide Canadians with a secure and reliable proof of vaccination, which could be required for international travel.”

The federal government is working with the provinces to create a streamlined program that will work for all provincial and territorial vaccination records.

Vaccine passports will be able to be used as proof of COVID-19 immunization for foreign border officials and allow Canadians to certify their vaccination status when they return to the country.

Travellers will be able to submit proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or on the ArriveCAN website. Paper copies will be available for those that require them.

Currently, vaccinated Canadians returning to the country can avoid quarantine as long as they test negative prior to getting to Canada and again upon arrival. Fully vaccinated Americans can also enter the country after border restrictions were lifted earlier this month, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All other fully vaccinated international travels are expected to be allowed to enter the country starting Sept. 7.

