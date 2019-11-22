Items seized by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service on July 12, 2019, in connection to charges laid against Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander. Pictured: 1450 grams of vegetative cannabis; three cans of compressed butane; a propane canister; vacuum chamber attached to a vacuum pump; one baking dish; 2 grams of Psylocybin (Magic Mushrooms); and cannabis solid concentrate. (CFNIS handout)

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the base in Comox is facing two drug-related charges for allegedly possessing magic mushrooms and cannabis.

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, a member of the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act and one count of possession of an illegal substance, the Department of National Defence said in a news release Friday.

An investigation into the alleged possession began on July 12 when the forces’ internal investigations service was executing a search warrant related to another investigation at Alexander’s home.

Psylocybin, or magic mushrooms, as well as cannabis solid concentrate and other equipment was seized, the department said.

The charges are now being dealt with within the military justice system. Alexander could face court martial.”

