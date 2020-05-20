Shown is Canfor’s closed Vavenby sawmill. (File photo)

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The closure is a result of insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic and more.

Canfor is permanently closing their Isle Pierre Mill near Prince George, the company announced Wednesday.

In a May 20 news release, officials said the closure will take effect in the third quarter of 2020. The reason for closure is “insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic, coupled with major global economic downturn as a result of COVID-19.”

Isle Pierre sawmill has an annual production capacity of approximately 120 million board feet and is currently a one-shift operation.

Don Kayne, president and CEO of Canfor Corporation was quoted in the release saying that the company will “work hard to redeploy as many employees as possible to other opportunities throughout the company.”

READ MORE: Canfor closes Houston and Plateau mills temporarily

More to come.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Just Posted

Gwaii Trust increases COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to half a million dollars

Over 25 grants totalling more than $400,000 already given out for local COVID-19 response

Haida Gwaii ‘ninjas’ combat COVID-19 blues with care packages

More than 700 residents have joined ‘Care Ninjas’ Facebook group since May 14

Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill

Assistant professor at SFU provides general insight into diesel spills, impacts

COVID-19: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

Some other national parks and historic sites set to partially reopen by June 1

Haida Gwaii to benefit from over $2 million in new infrastructure funding

Provincial funding for local infrastructure, service improvements announced on May 11

VIDEO: Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law accordion duo spreads cheer in Queen Charlotte

Nettie Harder and daughter-in-law Heather make up ‘The Discordions’

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The closure is a result of insufficient supply of economically viable timber following the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic and more.

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read