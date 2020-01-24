Michael Hull, Masset RCMP First Nations Policing Officer, Jan. 2019, invited the public to a cannabis dialogue workshop on Jan. 27 at Sarah’s Longhouse. Food and beverages provided. Cst. Hull likens the workshop to a “cannabis and vaping 101”. (Photo provided by M. Hull/RCMP)

Cannabis and vaping 101

RCMP invite community to engage in cannabis and vaping dialogue workshops

  • Jan. 24, 2020 12:45 p.m.
  • News

A cannabis dialogue workshop is being hosted by the RCMP on Jan. 27. Everyone is invited to the workshop which will be held at Sarah’s Longhouse in Old Massett starting at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided.

Topics covered include cannabis legislation, vaping, and strategies to foster safe and healthy communities followed by a question and answer session. The two hour engagement session will be presented by Vijay Morancie, Program Manager and RCMP Cannabis Engagement Coordinator for B.C. and Yukon, who has extensive training and knowledge in this area.

Michael Hull, Constable and Masset RCMP First Nations Policing Officer, said the Masset detachment was awarded a $1,000 funding grant that was applied for last year to be applied to cannabis awareness.

“The RCMP National Youth Services for Youth Engagement, focusing on cannabis, awarded the funds to 17 locations across Canada. We were fortunate to be one of the 17 locations in Canada to receive funds,” Cst. Hull said.

The funds were then allocated by the detachment to promote education and knowledge. The three seminars are all educational “cannabis and vaping 101 workshops, with a guest speaker,” said Cst. Hull. The youth focused seminars include interactive equipment and educational tools, such as some awesome virtual reality type goggles.

As well as the public engagement there will also be two additional workshops, tailored differently to youth. These will be presented at Tahaygen Elementary School, for grades 5 to 7, on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. and at Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School on Jan. 28, at 12:40 p.m.

K-J Millar | Journalist
