Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Using cannabis could help people struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, a B.C. study has found.

The study, a partnership between the B.C. Centre on Substance Use and the University of B.C., found that while having PTSD was strongly associated with suffering a major depressive period and suicidal ideation among people who did not use pot, the association was not there among cannabis users with PTSD.

The data, published Tuesday in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, is the first of its kind, said lead author and BCCSU research associate Stephanie Lake said.

The key, she said, was being able to use existing Statistics Canada data rather than waiting for clinical trials to finish up.

“There’s really been a rise in the number of Canadians who were using cannabis for PTSD,” Lake said.

“We’ve seen a lot of patient reports of success with PTSD and cannabis, but we’ve yet to see a clinical study.”

The researchers were able to use Statistics Canada data to do with cannabis and mental health of 24,000 people and draw some conclusions about the way cannabis interacts with PTSD. The information is particularly relevant in Canada, which has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Researchers found that of the 24,089 people in the study, 420 had a current PTSD diagnosis. Of those, 106 people, or 28.2 per cent, reported using cannabis in the past year, compared to 11.2 per cent of those without PTSD.

The study found non-users with PTSD were seven times more likely to have a major depressive episode and 4.7 times more likely to have suicidal thoughts, compared with users of cannabis.

Lake, who is also a PhD student at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, said while the research was too broad to discern why cannabis had the effect it did, the study did point to what use was most helpful for PTSD.

“We saw that compared to non-users, lower risk [cannabis] users were at a reduced likelihood of major depressive episodes and suicidal ideation, but higher risk users were at a higher chance,” she said. Higher-risk users are ones who show signs of cannabis use disorder, which is characterized by a compulsive use of pot and an inability to stop.

M-J Milloy, a canopy growth professor of cannabis science at UBC, said the study opens up further avenues to study cannabis.

“One of the important results of the study is it really supports our plans to move forward with clinical trials,” he said.

“There’s clearly lots of patients self-medicating with cannabis but there’s a real gap with our clinical knowledge.”

Milloy said that legalization and regulation would help narrow down what kinds of cannabis work best for PTSD, because patients and researchers would be assured of the strain, and the THC or CBD content.

“We know that many people believe certain strains of cannabis work better, some people want to use cannabis edible, or prefer high CBD,” he said.

“As scientists we want figure out if these preferences are real so we can optimize them for PTSD treatment.”

