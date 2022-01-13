Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Hwy 16 remains closed east of Houston at McKilligan Road due to a vehicle crash this morning (Jan. 13).

“A vehicle and logging truck have been involved in a collision and the highway is closed in both directions. It was reported at 7:24 a.m. and is 9-10 kilometers east of Houston on Highway 16,” RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson told Black Press Media.

Drive BC is now reporting there is a detour via Knockholt Road and Summit Lake Road East.

Emergency vehicles remain on the scene and no estimated time of reopening is available.

The condition of the drivers involved is also unknown at this time, but according to Saunderson, more information on the accident should be coming in shortly.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.