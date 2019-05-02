Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following an apparent collision Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Fiery crash closes Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

  • May. 2, 2019 12:22 p.m.
Emergency crews are at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border in South Surrey following a fiery multi-vehicle crash late this morning (Thursday).

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News just after 1 p.m. that one person has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries, and the border is closed in both directions.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A tweet posted shortly after 11:30 a.m. by a traveller shows flames and thick smoke on the Canadian side of Peace Arch Park, not far from the monument.

PAN reporter Aaron Hinks is at the scene and describes seeing two vehicles, apparently crossover-types, in a “t-bone position” in the garden, approximately 30 feet east of new totem pole.

A number of witnesses said they are too shaken to speak to media, however, one reported hearing at least five “explosions,” Hinks said.

“Lots of smoke and then saw flames, then more explosions, then more flames,” the witness told Hinks.

The witness also reported seeing one person taken from the scene in handcuffs.

Gardener Mitchell Gerhardt told The Northern Light newspaper that he was in the greenspace when the incident occurred, but escaped injury.

“When I saw he wasn’t going to stop, I ran behind the bushes. At that point, the van just burst into flames,” Gerhardt said.

The Highway 99 southbound on-ramp from 8 Avenue is closed to traffic, and Greig said it is unknown at this time how long the border will remain closed.





