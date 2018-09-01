Legionella pneumophila bacteria. (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention photo)

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

The Fraser Health Authority is investigating cluster cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Surrey.

Officials said Friday the the source of the bacteria, which was first reported in the Guildford neighbourhood.

“Legionnaires’ disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella. Legionella is commonly found in the environment, particularly in freshwater, groundwater, and soil,” a statement read.

“The bacterium can grow and spread in human-made building water systems like cooling towers, hot tubs that aren’t drained after each use, decorative fountains, and large plumbing systems.”

Anyone who has developed pneumonia-like symptoms with a high-risk condition (e.g., chronic lung conditions, smokers, elderly, immunocompromised) is advised to seek medical attention.

“If they have been in the Guildford area of Surrey in the past 10 days (i.e., since Aug. 21), they should also mention this to their doctor for testing, advice, and treatment.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard
Next story
B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s received threats

Just Posted

Reconciliation is key to higher learning, says B.C. minister

Melanie Mark has family ties to Haida Gwaii and once lived in… Continue reading

B.C. society pushing for seal and sea-lion cull to save fisheries

“They’re impacting rivers and streams throughout the whole B.C. coast,” says Roy Jones Jr.

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Haida Gwaii study calls for better reporting of disease outbreaks

Delayed declaration of 2014 pertussis outbreak on Haida Gwaii informs future planning

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

Most Read