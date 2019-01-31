Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

  • Jan. 31, 2019 2:45 p.m.
  • News

A cat hoarder in the South Okanagan has surrendered another 30 cats to the Penticton and Kelowna Branches of the SPCA.

The Penticton SPCA is caring for 18 of the surrendered cats and 12 have been transferred to the Kelowna SPCA Branch. Most of the cats are six months of age or younger, many are suffering from upper respiratory infections and other medical conditions.

Related: Critteraid fundraiser in support of 53 sick and injured cats and kittens

The young cats were surrendered Jan. 30 by the same person who previously surrendered 164 cats and kittens to the SPCA. “Unfortunately the cats came from the same individual who surrendered 111 cats to our care in October, 2018 and 53 more in 2016 and 2017, making a total of 194 cats. It’s extremely challenging dealing with hoarders because unless they get the help they need, the same issues arise again and again, and the animals suffer as a result,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

In addition to providing treatment for medical issues, many of the cats are fearful and will require behaviour modification and rehabilitation before they can be put up for adoption.

“Most of the cats are six months or younger, so we’re hoping that they will respond well to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation,” said Chortyk “Caring for large numbers of animals places an enormous strain on the resources on local branches so we would be so grateful for any support to help off-set these costs.”

If you can help, please visit spca.bc.ca/emergencyalert or drop your donation off at the Penticton Branch (2200 Dartmouth Drive, Penticton) or the Kelowna Branch (3875 Casorso Road, Kelowna).

