Cat saved from burning home in Kelowna

Fire broke out at Columbus Gardens townhome around 1p.m.

A cat seemed frazzled, but safe after enduring a house fire in Kelowna.

Heavy black smoke was in the air near Burtch Road and Springfield Road on the afternoon of June 30.

Emergency services were called to the Columbus Gardens townhome development around 1p.m. on Friday, with reports of a fire visible through a second floor window.

Six firetrucks attended to the scene to battle the blaze, as well as Fortis BC.

A Capital News reporter saw a cat taken from the smoldering building.

The fire was knocked down just before 1:30p.m. It’s cause is not yet known.

