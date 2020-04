B.C. has recorded six new deaths due to COVID-19, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

The provincial health officer said three of those deaths were at a Vancouver Coastal Health care home, one was in Fraser Health and two were on Vancouver Island. Henry said the province has also seen its first community outbreak at a prison, the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

