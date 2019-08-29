(Joel Krahn / Black Press File) (Joel Krahn / Black Press File)

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced on Thursday that the Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery will officially be closed as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Any catches from this fishery must be separated from fish caught in any other area or the main fishery, in order for coded wire tag (CWT) and DNA samples to be taken. Vessels must ensure that all coho salmon heads are retained. Any Fishery Notice exemptions do not apply to this fishery.

For all fish caught in Areas 6-8 and 106-109, vessels must contact JO Thomas and Associates (JOT) to arrange for dockside sampling. JOT must be contacted the day prior to landing, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and can be reached at 1-888-624-2646. Landing for JOT inspections can only occur at the following locations: Masset, Queen Charlotte, Prince Rupert/Port Edward, Port Hardy or Vancouver.

Anyone who requires further information can contact Area F troll manager Peter Katinic at 250-559-8330.

READ MORE: Demonstration fishery is being conducted along Nass River

READ MORE: Illegal shipment of fish product being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver intercepted

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search called off for Nass River kayaker

Just Posted

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Missing mushroom picker reported found

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie Seamount marine area receives renewed protection

Plan agreed to boost conservation efforts at ecosystem off the Haida coast

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read