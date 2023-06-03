‘Chaotic scene’: Vancouver police say 2 injured in Downtown Eastside shooting

Police believe the shooting was targeted but are asking anyone with information to come forward

Police in Vancouver say at least two people were sent to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

They say officers responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon (June 1) and arrived to a “chaotic scene” as people fled the area.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

They say a second victim arrived at the emergency room shortly after, and both men are believed to have sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested eight people in connection with the incident, but all of them have been released pending further investigation.

Police believe the shooting was targeted but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The department initially said there had been “multiple serious assaults” and closed a portion of East Hastings Street Thursday.

