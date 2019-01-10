Kurt Barner of the North Saanich Fire Department attempts to corral some unruly chickens in Wain Park. (Contributed/North Saanich Fire Department)

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Some unruly chickens attempted to cross the road Thursday morning but were swiftly corralled by members of the North Saanich Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP on Vancouver Island.

Members of both detachments responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. from a concerned resident who saw more than 20 of the birds on the loose in the 800-block of Birch Road and also along Wallace Drive.

North Saanich Fire Chief John Trelford was on the scene, corralling the chickens into the pickle ball court at Wain Park. Trelford likened the situation to corralling cats: “They run in circles,” he described.

READ ALSO: Theo the 800-pound pig finds a home on Vancouver Island

It is not clear where the birds came from and as of yet no one has come forward to claim the brood.

“We chased them around and caught them with the police,” Trelford said. “They don’t want to be caught. It was pretty funny.”

The crew responsible for collecting the birds then called CRD Animal Care and Control where the chickens are now being held.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Approximately 23 chickens ran afoul Thursday morning before they were rounded up into the pickleball courts at Wain Park by the North Saanich Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. (Contributed/North Saanich Fire Department)

Previous story
Freeland says Venezuela’s Maduro is now a dictator after illegitimate win
Next story
Mate asleep while on watch in B.C. tug incident, TSB report says

Just Posted

Space 626 opens in Masset with room to grow

Not only does she sell stylin’ clothes, Raven Ann Potschka/Sandlanee Gid knows… Continue reading

No Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry this Thursday

A rough weather forecast is forcing BC Ferries to cancel the Thursday,… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

Rallies show support for Wet’suwet’en opposition to LNG

Hundreds rallied in Old Massett and Skidegate on Tuesday night to support… Continue reading

Home values rise in islands municipalities

Home values rose in all three Haida Gwaii municipalities last year. The… Continue reading

Mental health video marks two years since death of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

‘It’s OK to say I’m not OK’

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Former estate of Nickelback frontman is most expensive home in Abbotsford

Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year

Health Canada to educate teens on health risks of vaping

Officials have long cautioned that nicotine poses an elevated risk to youth

Mate asleep while on watch in B.C. tug incident, TSB report says

The Ocean Monarch touched bottom while towing a barge loaded with cement south of Kitimat

Crown seeks to remove B.C. child killer’s right to escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

LETTER: Andrew Wilkinson says B.C. minister’s pipeline protest visit a bridge too far

Premier John Horgan should remove Doug Donaldson from cabinet, opposition leader says

New dog greeter spreading smiles at prestigious B.C. hotel

Trained as a guide dog, Winston was ‘too friendly’ for official service

Don’t agree on your property assessment? Here’s what to do

On average, only 1.3 per cent of BC homeowners appeal each year

Most Read