The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A child is dead in northwest Alberta after they were struck by a holiday trailer being pulled by a truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Child dies in Grande Prairie, Alta., after being hit by trailer pulled by truck

Police say a child was riding a bicycle when they were struck by a trailer

A child is dead in northwest Alberta after they were struck by a holiday trailer being pulled by a truck.

RCMP say they responded to a crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Friday afternoon.

Police say a child was riding a bicycle when they were struck by a trailer.

Police would not release any details about the child, including their age.

They say the child suffered serious injuries and was taken for treatment, but died in hospital.

An investigation into the crash continues.

The Canadian Press

