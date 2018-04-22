Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a child in the Grand River, 13 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing during a flood in February.

Police say the fisherman found the body at around 3 p.m. Saturday near Orangeville, Ont., and it is being transported to a coroner’s office to be identified.

Multiple police units and a forensic squad helped remove the body from the river, and they remain on the scene.

On Feb. 21, three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of people from the community, have been searching the river daily ever since.

Investigators say they’ll release information about the deceased’s identity as soon as the coroner’s office completes its examination.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award
Next story
Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Just Posted

Decision time is coming for Masset schools

School board to decide soon whether to close Tahayghen Elementary School

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp aims to protect trails, ecosystems with expanded tenure

New tenure boundaries would also allow MMAC to rebuild lakeside dock for campers and general public

Signs of the Yakoun’s power

Shifting logs along the Golden Spruce Trail are almost certainly signs of powerful flooding

The Happy Clam — April 20, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

Most Read