Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

The State of Local Emergency anticipated to end May 23

The City of Terrace has declared State of Local Emergency effective immediately amid a prolonged heat wave and resulting flooding along the Skeena River.

The declaration was issued city-wide for the purpose of being prepared to issue an evacuation order if flooding worsens.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre predicts the Skeena River is expected to peak Thursday (May 18) and start receding Sunday (May 21).

“Declaring a State of Local Emergency is a step we take to give us the tools we need to work efficiently to address the rising water levels,” Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas said. “This helps us ensure our locals and infrastructure remain as safe as possible under the current circumstances.”

The declaration is anticipated to remain in effect until Wednesday (May 24).

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issued a state of emergency on Tuesday (May 16) for Old Remo, New Remo, Usk, and north Kitselas and later issued evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo, while Terrace proper issued evacuation alerts for areas on the southside.

