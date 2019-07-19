(Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

CN train derailment between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between Prince Rupert and Terrace. The incident involved a locomotive and three cars carrying wood pellets, according to CN spokesperson Alexandre Boulé.

“One of the wood pellet railcars spilled some of its content and CN crews are cleaning up the area,” Boulé says. “There are no dangerous goods involved, no fires reported and there is no danger to the public or to the environment.”

The train crew suffered minor injuries but no one from the public was impacted.

READ MORE: MP critical of CN culture after coal train derailment

Crews responded to the derailment around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the former site of the Kwinitsa train station. The cars derailed in various positions but the cause is unknown. CN is investigating.

Expect minor delays on Hwy 16, as of 11 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Researchers to flush Skeena with bright dyes for spill-response study

VIA passenger train service between Prince Rupert and Terrace was interrupted as a result. Passengers have been shuttled between the two towns on busses. Slight delays are expected today, July 19 on the train’s resumption of its Terrace to Prince George route.

— with files from Natalia Balcerzak and Brittany Gervais

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

The CN Rail derailment on July 18 involved a locomotive and three cars carrying wood pellets between Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Marathon day on Haida Gwaii

Totem to Totem race looks to set another participation record

World’s largest animal spotted off coast of Haida Gwaii

Fisheries and Oceans Canada spotted the animal during their Science At-Sea mission

Two monumental poles return home to Haida Gwaii

The artifacts ended up in Vancouver by being taken, appropriated, stolen, or sold through the years

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

CN train derailment between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read