Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

The ESPN network announced Wednesday that family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

The award has previously gone to coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership of their teams — not for heroism off the field. Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

ESPN’s Vice-President Alison Overholt said the men are being honoured for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

