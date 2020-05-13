(File photo)

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

A CN train carrying coal, derailed near Burns Lake on Tuesday, May 12.

As per reports, there were nine cars carrying coal that went off the tracks near Burns Lake, causing the coal to spill. However, the spillage has not reached a nearby water body, officials said.

In an email statement to Black Press, Jonathan Abecassis, CN spokesperson said that there is no danger to public safety “as there are no fires, injuries or dangerous goods involed.”

The cause of derailment is under investigation and cleaning crews are on-site.

READ MORE: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

READ MORE: Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears
Next story
Non-medical masks can help Canadians when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Just Posted

Village of Queen Charlotte council meets to discuss reopening Haida Gwaii

QC council convened for special meeting on May 12; Village of Port Clements council will meet May 14

Pacific Coastal Airlines returns to service on June 1, but not on Haida Gwaii

Airline president says they will only resume service on Haida Gwaii with ‘support of the community’

Villages of Masset, Port Clements approve no increase in property taxes

Village of Port Clements also decreased business taxes by 30 per cent

Village of Masset councillor raises concern about increase in rodent complaints

Councillor Bret Johnston asked staff to research rodent control educational material

Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty

The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia

VIDEO: Queen Charlotte church holds drive-in Mother’s Day celebration

Bethel Assembly holding outdoor services amid COVID-19

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Non-medical masks can help Canadians when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

Most Read