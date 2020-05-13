Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.

A CN train carrying coal, derailed near Burns Lake on Tuesday, May 12.

As per reports, there were nine cars carrying coal that went off the tracks near Burns Lake, causing the coal to spill. However, the spillage has not reached a nearby water body, officials said.

In an email statement to Black Press, Jonathan Abecassis, CN spokesperson said that there is no danger to public safety “as there are no fires, injuries or dangerous goods involed.”

The cause of derailment is under investigation and cleaning crews are on-site.

READ MORE: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

READ MORE: Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

CN Rail