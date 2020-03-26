Coastal GasLink will consult with health authorities before construction recommences

The company continues to perform environmental monitoring, pipe delivery and stockpile

Coastal GasLink (CGL) says it will consult with both health and government authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic before recommencing construction.

In a Mar. 26 statement posted to their website CGL said their winter construction program for this year had been completed. The company added they have been appreciative of the logistical support offered by Northern Health over past weeks as they pledged to consult with the aforementioned authorities before construction resumed.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink follows COVID-19 precautions, cut workers

“We want to thank Northern Health for the ongoing dialogue, counsel and support provided during these challenging times and wish our workforce, local Indigenous partners, and local communities success in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19,” the release from the company — owned by TC Energy — reads. “We recognize the significant challenges faced by northern communities and offer our assistance in support of efforts to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

CGL has since reduced its workforce across the province from 1,200 in February to approximately 400 at the end of the third week of March. They say the ramping down is complete for now and that a number of local individuals and contractors are still employed with critical activities such as environmental monitoring, pipe delivery and stockpile. The contractors will also begin some off right-of-way site preparation and maintenance.

The company has already put into place a number of COVID-19-related measures, such as postponing a number of planned site opening tours and providing on-site medics to monitor its workforce for any symptoms.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases of any individuals working on the project.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada COVID-19 11 a.m. update: $192 million for vaccine development
Next story
‘This decision is critical’: Haida Gwaii declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Masset RCMP ask public to help find missing Indigenous woman

Shaylanna Meaghan Lewis, 23, was last seen on March 21

BREAKING: Local states of emergency specific to COVID-19 suspended by ministerial order

All local states of emergency except in Vancouver and First Nations communities have been suspended

Hearts in windows connect Haida Gwaii residents while social distancing, self-isolating

Window art offsets fear, loneliness with sense of community during COVID-19 pandemic

Coastal GasLink will consult with health authorities before construction recommences

The company continues to perform environmental monitoring, pipe delivery and stockpile

‘This decision is critical’: Haida Gwaii declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

UPDATE: Port Clements Mayor Doug Daugert says Emergency Operations Centre ‘more a virtual centre’

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

‘We were looking for a way to keep our fans engaged during this unfortunate downtime,’ commish says

Not the time for vacation: Trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Most Read