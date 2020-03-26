Coastal GasLink will consult with health authorities before construction recommences

Coastal GasLink (CGL) says it will consult with both health and government authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic before recommencing construction.

In a Mar. 26 statement posted to their website CGL said their winter construction program for this year had been completed. The company added they have been appreciative of the logistical support offered by Northern Health over past weeks as they pledged to consult with the aforementioned authorities before construction resumed.

“We want to thank Northern Health for the ongoing dialogue, counsel and support provided during these challenging times and wish our workforce, local Indigenous partners, and local communities success in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19,” the release from the company — owned by TC Energy — reads. “We recognize the significant challenges faced by northern communities and offer our assistance in support of efforts to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

CGL has since reduced its workforce across the province from 1,200 in February to approximately 400 at the end of the third week of March. They say the ramping down is complete for now and that a number of local individuals and contractors are still employed with critical activities such as environmental monitoring, pipe delivery and stockpile. The contractors will also begin some off right-of-way site preparation and maintenance.

The company has already put into place a number of COVID-19-related measures, such as postponing a number of planned site opening tours and providing on-site medics to monitor its workforce for any symptoms.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases of any individuals working on the project.

