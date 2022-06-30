Come lock-in that love at the Prince Rupert SPCA

The June 23 event is being held in 2 sessions for participants to generate much-needed donations

“I’ll protect you from the bath water little bro,” said one puppy to the other. Prince Rupert SPCA Lock-in for Love fundraiser will help with medical care rehabilitation cost for animals in the shelter and foster care. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)

While the final numbers are not in yet, the Lock-in for Love at the Prince Rupert BC SPCA went off without a hitch and saw city Councilor Barry Cunningham live up to his promise to be locked in dressed as a dog in support of the fundraising cause.

Cunnigham donned the Sparky the Firedog attire, borrowed from Prince Rupert Fire-Rescue on June 23 locked up in one of the kennels on site.

He reissued his challenge to other members of the council and organizations to match his $100 donation.

The fundraising webpage will be open until June 30 for contributions to be made. All donations can be made online or directly to the local branch.

The annual provincial fundraiser was held for the first time in the city, with all donations generated staying at the Prince Rupert branch. The goal is to raise $7,500 to assist with care costs, food, medical costs and general items.

The non-profit organization is the only branch in the north between Prince Rupert and Quesnel and services a vast area, Joe Griffith, branch manager said.

With the recent influx of more than 127 felines from another northern community, shelter resources are stretched to accommodate and provide care and medical services in the north.

The Lock-in for Love was held in two sessions from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the city branch on Prince Rupert Blvd. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Lock-in for Love coincides with the June announcement of provincial adoption fees being reduced by 50 per cent for adult cats from June 20 to June 30 to help free up space in shelters.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“Just this month, we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C., and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province.

“This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals, and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

The SPCA is receiving increasing appeals for help on properties where hoarding situations have become out of control, Chortyk.

“Some people are just overwhelmed with the number of animals they are caring for,” Chortyk said. “COVID, the rising cost of living and mental health challenges are all playing a role in this increased need for help. We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create the capacity to help more abused and neglected animals.”

Prince Rupert City Councillor Barry Cunningham challenged other members of council and organizations to match his $100 donation if he dressed as a dog and was locked in for love at the Prince Rupert SPCA fundraiser on June 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)