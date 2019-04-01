FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former sports columnist Rick Reilly, called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. Reilly tells The Associated Press there have been dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

Author claims ‘dozens and dozens of people that can declare [Trump] guilty of cheating’

Is Donald Trump the “commander in cheat?” The president’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly. It’s called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. He tells The Associated Press there have been “dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating.”

Perhaps the most blatant instance came in a 2017 round with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1 player in the world. The president’s partner, Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, reported that Trump’s misdeeds included putting down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit into the water on a single hole.

READ MORE: Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

READ MORE: Trump takes victory lap as Demorcrats still seek full Mueller report

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group sounds alarm after 48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale
Next story
Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

Just Posted

Family Day in Old Massett

Kids played games, adults joined the tug o’ war, and there was a horse and buggy from Port Clements

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Most Read