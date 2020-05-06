FILE - North Coast B.C. spot prawns. On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the opening of the prawn and shrimp by trap season on the North Coast was being delayed until June 4. (Facebook image)

Commercial prawn, shrimp season opening delayed on North Coast due to COVID-19

By trap season delayed by almost one month; new opening day is June 4

The opening of the commercial prawn and shrimp by trap season on the North Coast has been delayed due to COVID-19.

In a notice on May 5, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the opening of the 2020 season had been pushed back from May 7 by almost one month, to June 4.

The notice cited market uncertainties, the ongoing provincial state of emergency and the April 2 Fisheries Management Order that suspended all at-sea observers for 45 days as reasons for the decision.

ALSO READ: Fisheries and Oceans Canada lifts at-sea observer requirements due to COVID-19

ALSO READ: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

The notice also said the Pacific Prawn Fishermen’s Association, in collaboration with the Prawn Industry Caucus, the BC Seafood Alliance and major prawn processors in B.C., had requested the delay.

“A delayed season will provide time for vessel operators and processors to work through the new guidelines for safe operations,” the notice said.

ALSO READ: DFO wants sports fishers to halve daily catch limits for prawns

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFisheries and Oceans Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Just Posted

Commercial prawn, shrimp season opening delayed on North Coast due to COVID-19

By trap season delayed by almost one month; new opening day is June 4

Construction of new Skidegate health and wellness centre postponed due to COVID-19

Elders’ homes ‘in the design phase now’ in partnership with BC Housing

Port Clements Museum collecting COVID-19 stories from Haida Gwaii residents

Coordinator Joan Hein wants to archive stories about how pandemic has affected lives of locals

‘Our United Coast’: Haida Nation hosts virtual COVID-19 travel restriction town hall

Indigenous, municipal leaders discussed travel restrictions on Haida Gwaii, north and central coasts

Masset Market receives funding for year-round home, artisans co-op

Market has received $93,089 through Northern Development Initiative Trust

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Most Read