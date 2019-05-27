Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Compliments brand chicken strips are being recalled due to a salmonella risk, according to Health Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is investigating salmonella cases that have been linked back to these chicken strips.

Health Canada said the chicken strips were sold across the country till May 1, but that some people may still have them in their freezer.

If you do, the agency said you should not eat them but instead throw them out or return them to the store they were purchased from.

Health Canada said food contaminated with salmonella won’t always look or smell spoiled but could still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk of serious or deadly infections. Healthy people could get a fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while longterm effect might include severe arthritis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Just Posted

Bachrach nominated by NDP for federal election

The Smithers mayor won on the first ballot with 446 of 797 votes

Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funded 83 organizations across B.C. this year

Haida UBC grad awarded prestigious academic honour

Law school next on Chelsea Gladstone’s ‘to do’ list

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

This summer Masset RCMP will give positive tickets to youths

More than a dozen community partners are involved in encouraging good behaviour once school is out

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Conservative leader Scheer’s plan also calls for Canada to import no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Ottawa should fund program providing drug-safety info to pregnant women: doctors

About 20 per cent of expectant moms have chronic drug issues

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Most Read