Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director at the Georgia Strait Alliance. (Black Press Media)

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Several conservation groups are suing the federal Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans over the protection of southern resident killer whales.

Representatives from Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Georgia Strait Alliance, the Natural Resources Defense Council, World Wildlife Fund Canada and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation held a news conference to announce the lawsuit on Wednesday in downtown Vancouver.

The six groups have repeatedly called for the government to protect the killer whales through an emergency order.

“We don’t want to start triaging individual orcas in order for this population to serve,” Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director at the Georgia Strait Alliance.

READ MORE: Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

OPINION: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

Southern resident killer whales are known to roam along the coastal waters from Vancouver Island to California.

Recently, a mother orca garnered international attention after carrying her dead offspring on her nose for about a month as a way of grieving.

A young orca known as J50 has also been the focus of rescue efforts by both U.S. and Canadian marine biologists after scientists determined she suffered from a disorder causing her to become severely emaciated and lethargic.

WATCH: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

Black Press Media has reached out to the ministry for comment.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers
Next story
Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Just Posted

Haida language stars in Edge of the Knife

A spine-tingling Gaagiixid appeared on Haida Gwaii this weekend and more than… Continue reading

New school buses offer more safety, and savings

The wheels on Haida Gwaii’s new school buses go round and round,… Continue reading

Reconciliation is key to higher learning, says B.C. minister

Melanie Mark has family ties to Haida Gwaii and once lived in… Continue reading

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Sky News: Take your own Martian snapshots

By Samantha Bell Unfortunately there are no major meteor showers in September,… Continue reading

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Most Read