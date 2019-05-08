Conservation urges care with wildlife this spring on Haida Gwaii

As spring blossoms BC Conservation is reminding islanders how best to deal with wildlife entering our communities.

“If you see a fawn planted in your flowers, leave it be,” says CO Tony Maestrello. “The best advice we have is to leave those fawns alone.”

Every spring people attempt to intervene when a fawn is found by itself, but Maestrello says its exposed position is often by design of its mother.

“Mothers will plant their fawns in a single spot for up to 24 hours and leave them, seemingly unattended and close to people, while off foraging for food,” he says. “Placing them in close proximity to human beings may very well be the intent because civilization tends to ward off aggressive males. It’s a pattern the conservation officers have seen with bears as well.”

With a rapid growth in urban deer populations, incidents of fawns being wrongly moved is often in the news but Maestrello urges islanders to wait 24 hours before taking action. If the mother does not tend to it during this time COS will follow up and intervene if necessary.

READ MORE: Conservation office launches new guardian role for Haida Gwaii

Spring is also a time for COS to remind people that Haida Gwaii’s black bears will be emerging from dormancy seeking food. Populations will be concentrated in lower elevations where food sources are more plentiful, including residential areas.

“it is especially important for the public to endure that attractants such as garbage are unavailable to bears to avoid bringing them into our neighbourhoods,” says Maestrello. “The public can do their part to protect bears eliminating attractants.”

For more information anyone can go online to wildsafebc.com.

To report unusual wildlife activity of concern call the COS RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network.

Previous story
Winners of the ThriveNorth Business Challenge announced
Next story
UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii School District names new superintendent

Carey Stewart, currently assistant super with Nisga’a district, will start June 29

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

North Coast leaders celebrate report’s focus on independent fishers

North Coast leaders celebrate Parliamentary report’s focus on independent fishers

Conservation urges care with wildlife this spring on Haida Gwaii

As spring blossoms BC Conservation is reminding islanders how best to deal… Continue reading

Northern Savings Credit Union appoints new CEO

Robert Marshall will take the reins for the institution

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Most Read