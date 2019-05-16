B.C. Conservation urges caution heading into long weekend

BC Conservation is urging outdoor recreationists to remember their dos and don’ts this May long weekend.

“People have cabin fever and they want to get out and enjoy the land—they’re eager to get boating, camping, hiking, riding their ATVs or side by sides. We just want to remind people to be safe,” says Conservation officer Zane Testawich.

Conservation has found that after a long winter even responsible people may forget a step in outdoor etiquette and safety, and recommend slowing down a little to plan things through.

READ MORE: As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

“There are the big things like making sure your recreational vehicles have the right insurance, but the simple things that go with camping is abig concern. Bears are awake now and they’re looking for anything to eat. So secure your food and garbage in bear-proof containers.”

Campfires are also a big concern. The region is particularly dry this year, evidenced already by two wildfires in the Northwest last week near Kitimat and Fraser Lake.

“Don’t leave fires unattended. When you’re ready to put them out you should get them to the point where you feel comfortable touching the embers. There should be no heat.”

Checklist for a safe long weekend

1. Off-Road Vehicles: have applicable insurance, registration and helmets. Ride responsibly.

2. Boating: have safety equipment on vessel and respect other boaters/anglers/swimmers utilizing the same area.

3. Campfires: never leave unattended, always have something at the ready to extinguish the fire.

4. Bears: have food/attractants in bear-proof containers out of reach of wildlife.

5. Hiking: be bear aware, keep pets on a leash and make noise.

6. Camping: clean up after yourself, ensure the fire is completely out upon departure.

7. Any other issues including poaching/polluting or other environmental concerns make sure to call the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

B.C. Conservation urges caution heading into long weekend

BC Conservation is urging outdoor recreationists to remember their dos and don’ts… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Haida Gwaii School District names new superintendent

Carey Stewart, currently assistant super with Nisga’a district, will start June 29

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Most Read