Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad

Proposed change would allow parents to pass down Canadian citizenship if they can prove they’ve spent at least 3 years in the country

A Canadian passport sits on a suitcase in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Advocates for would-be Canadians born abroad say Conservative efforts to filibuster amendments to the Citizenship Act are threatening their hopes of passing their nationality on to their children and grandchildren. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Advocates for would-be Canadians born abroad say Conservative efforts to filibuster amendments to the Citizenship Act are threatening their hopes of passing their nationality on to their children and grandchildren.

As it stands, Canadian parents who were born abroad cannot pass their citizenship down to their child unless the child was born in Canada.

The NDP and Liberals proposed a change that would allow those parents to pass down Canadian citizenship if they can prove they’ve spent at least three years in the country.

The new rule was tacked onto a private member’s bill at the House of Commons immigration committee.

The committee has until June 14 to finish reviewing the amended bill, or else it will be sent back to the House of Commons without the new changes.

Advocate Carol Sutherland-Brown says the amendments gave her hope that her grandchildren will one day qualify for Canadian citizenship, but the Conservatives’ filibuster at committee has dashed that hope.

The Canadian Press

