A Canadian passport sits on a suitcase in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Advocates for would-be Canadians born abroad say Conservative efforts to filibuster amendments to the Citizenship Act are threatening their hopes of passing their nationality on to their children and grandchildren. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Canadian passport sits on a suitcase in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Advocates for would-be Canadians born abroad say Conservative efforts to filibuster amendments to the Citizenship Act are threatening their hopes of passing their nationality on to their children and grandchildren. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad

Proposed change would allow parents to pass down Canadian citizenship if they can prove they’ve spent at least 3 years in the country

Advocates for would-be Canadians born abroad say Conservative efforts to filibuster amendments to the Citizenship Act are threatening their hopes of passing their nationality on to their children and grandchildren.

As it stands, Canadian parents who were born abroad cannot pass their citizenship down to their child unless the child was born in Canada.

The NDP and Liberals proposed a change that would allow those parents to pass down Canadian citizenship if they can prove they’ve spent at least three years in the country.

The new rule was tacked onto a private member’s bill at the House of Commons immigration committee.

The committee has until June 14 to finish reviewing the amended bill, or else it will be sent back to the House of Commons without the new changes.

Advocate Carol Sutherland-Brown says the amendments gave her hope that her grandchildren will one day qualify for Canadian citizenship, but the Conservatives’ filibuster at committee has dashed that hope.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservative Party of Canadafederal government

Previous story
‘A situation that’s unprecedented.’ Quebec confronted with over 150 wildfires
Next story
Water skimmers pull back as wildfire activity eases near Peachland

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.