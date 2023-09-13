Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre continues his nation-wide tour with a stop in Terrace this Thursday, hosting a “Bring It Home Rally.”

The event will be held at Yellowhead Helicopters, located at 3111 Frank Street, and is slated to start at 6 p.m.

This rally comes as part of Poilievre’s efforts to pick up where he left off on his summer tour, which was cut short last month due to the outbreak of wildfires across the province.

Poilievre was scheduled to make stops in Terrace and Smithers in late August. It isn’t known if a Smithers stop has been rescheduled.

Poilievre was last in the northwest in November 2022, meeting with various people including BC United MLA for Skeena Ellis Ross.

Poilievre’s journey into politics began in 2004 when he was elected the MP for the riding of Carleton (previously known as Nepean—Carleton). At that time, he was the youngest MP in parliament. Under former prime minister Stephen Harper’s tenure, Poilievre rose to the rank of cabinet minister and gained popularity by becominga staunch critic of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last September, Poilievre secured his position as the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and of the Official Opposition, decisively surpassing his closest competitor, Jean Charest.

