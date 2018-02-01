Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

A container ship is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles Southwest of Haida Gwaii after a engine fire caused it to lose propulsion.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-long Singapore-flagged vessel — was in distress. VJRCC Lieutenant Tony Wright said the VJRCC dispatched a buffalo aircraft to the scene and that the Canadian Coast Guard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is enroute and will arrive at midnight tonight.

More to follow



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter