Michael Douglas Sheets, convicted of manslaughter, arson and other charges, has been returned to Mission Institution, officials say. (Submitted photo)

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

An escaped inmate from the Mission Institution was found hiding out in an outbuilding in Saanich, according to local police.

The Saanich Police Department released further details on the recapture of escaped inmate Michael Douglas Sheets, stating that police were tipped off that Sheets may be in Saanich.

“Police were later able to confirm Michael Sheets was hiding in an outbuilding in the 5800 block of Old East Rd in Saanich,” the news release reads.

“On Tuesday September 4, 2018, at around 5:20AM, Saanich Police located and arrested Michael Sheets with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Sheets was arrested without incident and Saanich Police will transfer him into the custody of the Correctional Service Canada.”

Sheets was convicted of manslaughter after two children were killed in a Calgary firebombing in November 2004, according to Saanich police.

ORIGINAL:

An escaped inmate has been returned to the Mission Institution, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

When Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during an evening count on Saturday (Sept. 1), the Correctional Service contacted Mission RCMP, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

RELATED: Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

RELATED: Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

Sheets is serving a 14-year 6-month sentence for manslaughter, arson, escape and other offences.

The Correctional Service tweeted Tuesday morning that Sheets had been returned to the institution, but offered no details.

Previous story
Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision
Next story
BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Just Posted

Haida language stars in Edge of the Knife

A spine-tingling Gaagiixid appeared on Haida Gwaii this weekend and more than… Continue reading

New school buses offer more safety, and savings

The wheels on Haida Gwaii’s new school buses go round and round,… Continue reading

Reconciliation is key to higher learning, says B.C. minister

Melanie Mark has family ties to Haida Gwaii and once lived in… Continue reading

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Sky News: Take your own Martian snapshots

By Samantha Bell Unfortunately there are no major meteor showers in September,… Continue reading

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

Most Read