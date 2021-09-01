Cooler conditions predicted on the North Coast following a dry summer

Very weak La Niña conditions are predicted for affect the north west coast this winter. (File photo)

As summer on the North Coast comes to an end, possible cooler than average temperatures are predicted for the approaching winter, weather data suggests.

The latest forecast data, produced Aug. 12, say that there is a possible La Niña emerging that may bring cooler than normal temperatures throughout the winter.

However, data suggest that it will be a “rather weak’ La Niña, Lisa Erven, a meteorologist for Environment Canada said.

“When we enter La Niña winters, what it does is weigh the odds in favour of cooler than normal conditions,” she said.

What that means is lower elevation areas, especially for coastal areas, may see an increased chance of seeing freezing conditions and even snowfall, Erven said. However, precipitation patterns are not as predictable and accurate as temperature predictions, she added.

Erven said that for the remainder of the season you can expect average conditions for the region well into autumn.