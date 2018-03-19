VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

A police officer with the regional Integrated Road Safety Unit was knocked down by a pickup truck with a trailer while he was at the intersection of 200 Street and Fraser Highway looking for distracted drivers using cell phones. The officer’s injuries were said to be relatively minor. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A police officer hunting for distracted drivers was hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in the Lower Mainland.

The officer was said to be a member of the Integrated Road Safety Unit who was looking for drivers using cell phones at a busy intersection in Langley.

Police at the scene said the officer was walking in traffic just before he was hit.

One witness said it appeared the officer “got caught” on the back of the truck’s trailer as it was passing by, and it pulled him to the ground.

It did not appear that the truck driver was using his phone.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.



