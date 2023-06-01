Cops for Cancer Tour de North team announced

The 2023 team consists of 13 law enforcement, first responders and guest riders from Northern BC

Riders set to kick off training season ahead of 22nd annual cycling tour set to take place this September. (Contributed photo)

The Canadian Cancer Society has announced the 22nd team of riders who will be taking part in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

Among the riders this year is Smithers RCMP officer Justin Preston.

The annual fundraising event is in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. Law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across northern B.C., engaging communities en route to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services.

The tour will raise funds for life-saving childhood cancer research and Camp Goodtimes, an essential program that gives families of children diagnosed with cancer the opportunity to spend time together in a stress-free and medically supervised environment.

The 2023 team consists of 13 law enforcement, first responders and guest riders from all over northern B.C. The team will spend the next six months training and fundraising as they prepare to cycle more than 800 kilometres over seven days this September.

The team includes:

Fraser Bjornson of Williams Lake RCMP; Aaron Dale of Fort St. John RCMP; Roland Dixon of Fort St. John RCMP; Kasper Green of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue; Leighton Johnston of Prince George Correctional Service of Canada; Sabrina Maaske of Prince George RCMP; Jamie MacPherson of 100 Mile House BCEHS; Fiona Pirrie of Fort St. John BCEHS; Justin Preston of Smithers RCMP; Scott Roberts of Prince George Shared Services Canada; Jacque Van Wyngaardt of Prince Rupert RCMP; Jordan Venditelli of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue; Anna Zintl of 100 Mile House Interior Health.

The Tour de North team will set out on September 15, beginning in Prince George and ending in Prince Rupert on September 21.

There are now a total of four cycling tours in B.C., and the program is evolving and spreading across Canada.

Hundreds of law enforcement and emergency services personnel have raised awareness and funds to support children and families affected by cancer.

In the last five years, the Cops for Cancer program has resulted in $16.4 million being invested in pediatric cancer research.

Last year more than 500 B.C. children, youth and parents were able to attend sessions at the inspirational Camp Goodtimes.

READ MORE NEWS: Fire Chief Kelly Zacharias set to retire

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops for Cancer