The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt due to spun out commercial vehicles in all lanes at a snowshed hill.

Drive B.C. reports an assessment is in progress and an opening time is currently unavailable. Alternate routes are available, and drivers can expect heavy congestion and delays.

More to come.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic