Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed outside of Hope due to vehicle incident

A vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla’s southbound lanes are closed outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident.

Around 3:30 a.m., the crash happened between the start of the highway and the Othello Road exit (183), close to the Highway 3 junction.

An assessment is in process and a detour is in effect via exit 177.

REMINDER – ⛔SB CLOSED – #BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident highway closed southbound at the #BCHwy3 junction.

Assessment in progress. detour available.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/uTNrS1mMYG#HopeBC #coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 20, 2023

DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Summerland slide will need retaining wall built

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5highway chaosHopeKelownaMerrittOkanagan