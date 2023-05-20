Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed outside of Hope due to vehicle incident

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident.
Around 3:30 a.m., the crash happened between the start of the highway and the Othello Road exit (183), close to the Highway 3 junction.
An assessment is in process and a detour is in effect via exit 177.
DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.
