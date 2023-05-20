The Coquihalla’s southbound lanes are closed outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

The Coquihalla’s southbound lanes are closed outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed outside of Hope due to vehicle incident

A vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound outside of Hope because of a vehicle incident.

Around 3:30 a.m., the crash happened between the start of the highway and the Othello Road exit (183), close to the Highway 3 junction.

An assessment is in process and a detour is in effect via exit 177.

DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Summerland slide will need retaining wall built

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5highway chaosHopeKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
‘Looking for Canada’: RCMP’s Musical Ride steeped in tradition as force turns 150

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, 2021 is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Thanks to a $15,000 donation, from the PRPA Community Investment Fund announced on May 17, the interior of Acropolis Manor has been transformed into a bright and colourful environment to assist those with dementia.
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $15,000 to long term care facility

Aerial photo indicating entry and exit points of Coastal GasLink’s tunnel under the Morice River near Houston. (Coastal GasLink)
Coastal GasLink completes micro-tunneling under Morice River near Houston