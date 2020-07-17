Cost to build Queen Charlotte fire hall jumps almost $150,000

COVID-19 shutdown cost $86,613; contingency of more than $260,00 remains for project

The new fire hall in Queen Charlotte is starting to take shape, with steel frame construction pictured on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The steel frame for the new fire hall in Queen Charlotte has been growing since construction restarted in May, as has the project budget.

According to a report to the Village of Queen Charlotte council, submitted by chief financial officer Allison Sinkins, the project was $148,480 more than the original budget as of July 6, in large part due to delays associated with the onset of COVID-19.

Sinkins’ report said there had been three Liberty Construction Management contract revisions and one budget update, based on actual bids versus estimates, to the original budget of $1,761,534.

The largest of the three contract revisions ($86,613) was due to COVID-19 delays, such as mobilizing and demobilizing the off-island crew that arrived on March 19 to begin steel frame construction. Since their arrival coincided with that of COVID-19, they were sent home on March 23. The mandated pandemic shutdown kept the site inactive until May, with the exception of electrical work in April.

In May local contractors continued work at the site, such as backfilling as well as slab and plumbing preparation.

The other two contract revisions were $31,510 for BC Hydro design and construction, to electrify the site, and $14,182 for a retaining wall for the parking lot, both of which were not included in the original budget.

A contingency of $267,242 remains for the project.

The new completion date is Dec. 31.

