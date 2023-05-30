Cowichan Valley senior Grace Price said the costs of shingle vaccinations in B.C. are out of reach for many people. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Cowichan Valley senior Grace Price said the costs of shingle vaccinations in B.C. are out of reach for many people. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Costly shingles vaccines spark call for change from Cowichan senior

Many seniors on fixed incomes can’t afford them

Grace Price and her husband, a senior couple living in the Cowichan Valley, want to get vaccinated against shingles, as is recommended for healthy people above 50 years of age.

But when the Prices, who are on fixed incomes, discovered it would cost them up to $1,000 for the two shots each that are required, they realized that the vaccinations are well above their budget.

“Seniors like us are on tight budgets and we just can’t afford that kind of money to get vaccinated against shingles,” Grace said.

“The shots are free for seniors in Ontario, so why aren’t they free here as well? We’re encouraged to get shingle shots, but they’re too expensive for us to buy them.”

RELATED STORY: WHAT YOU SAID: SHINGLES VACCINE WORTHY OF CONSIDERATION

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes a painful rash and, at its worst, can lead to blindness, facial paralysis, brain inflammation and chronic pain.

It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and it typically affects adults over the age of 50.

Grace said shingles are common in Canada (about one out of three people will get shingles in their lifetime, and Canada has approximately 130,000 new cases each year) and she and her husband are concerned they’ll catch the painful disease.

“I read about a woman in Calgary who had to spend 14 days in hospital after she got shingles and is still in pain from it four months later,” Grace said.

“She tried everything to deal with the pain, but nothing seemed to work. I can’t believe the government allows the price of the vaccinations to be so high when those who need them most can’t afford them.”

RELATED STORY: FREE COWICHAN SENIORS PROGRAM OFFERS SOCIAL PRESCRIPTIONS

A statement from the Ministry of Health said the government knows that shingles particularly affects the elderly and vulnerable members of the community, and if the pandemic has taught people anything, it is the importance of vaccines.

“That’s why in 2021 this government, through the First Nations Health Authority, began offering the Shingrix vaccination (at no cost) to First Nations Elders who are 65-years-old and older,” the statement said.

“Previously coverage was limited to those aged 65 to 69. To best support British Columbians, the Ministry is currently reviewing the possibility of expanding Shingrix eligibility to other populations.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health

Previous story
Chilliwack man accused of shooting at RCMP refuses to cooperate with court
Next story
Boy, 15, accused in series of robberies in Surrey

Just Posted

A Kaleb Dahlgren number 16 hockey jersey, worn by the Humboldt crash survivor, was the highest auctioned bid of the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in partnership with Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, evening gala on May 27. The jersey scored the winning $8,000 bid. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press)
Humboldt Broncos jersey scores $8,000 at minor hockey & hospital auction in Prince Rupert

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced more than $7 million in transportation funding for the BC Bus North program on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$7.75M secures BC Bus North and other transportation programs until 2027

An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
BREAKING: Vanderhoof woman’s remains found 12 years after she went missing

The treed lot at the corner of Hays Cove Ave. and Frederick St. on May 24, proposed for a 34-unit complex to be built under the Rapid Housing Initiative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council approves development for 34-unit low-income housing