(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Council Briefs | Village of Queen Charlotte: January 6

Grant writing, flood mapping, and the Seventh St. cleanup on the agenda

Letter Writing

Council moved to provide a letter of support for Alanah Mountifield, the economic development manager for the Misty Isles Economic Development Society, for the company’s application to the Gwaii Trust Major Contributions grant to fund the second year of the Visitor Exit Survey Project in 2020-21. A letter of support was also written for Jason Rupke, Skidegate outreach worker, for his application to the Canadian government’s Anti-Racism Action Program to continue to fund the outreach worker position for up to three more years.

Finally, council moved to write a letter to Makola CEO Kevin Albers asking that he renovate his duplex at 609 Second Ave. to make it into a habitable residence. Council believes this will help add to the total number of affordable homes in the village. There was one vote in opposition to this letter request, but the motion was still approved.

READ MORE: Queen Charlotte housing assessment jumps 31 per cent

Cleanup on Seventh St.

Mr. and Mrs. Kendall were present at the Jan. 6 meeting to discuss the state of their property at 622 Seventh St. The property underwent a fire and explosion on Aug. 7, 2018, and the resulting debris has remained strewn about since then.

The Kendall’s were asked to attend by Mayor Kris Olsen after Len Munt, district manager for Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development on Haida Gwaii, had sent a letter expressing his concern about the lack of cleanup on property next to the Kendall’s property that is considered Crown land. Mr. Kendall said he did not believe the land is Crown land, and sought further clarification from Olsen.

Olsen said Munt sent the letter after receiving complaints from community members, and asked Kendall when he would proceed with the necessary cleanup. Kendall responded that it would be a slow process as he wants to search the debris for specific items. Olsen again asked Kendall for a more specific timeframe, to which Kendall answered that once the snow is gone he would perform cleanup efforts on good weather days. Council would later give a deadline of April 22, 2020 for the cleanup to be completed, citing their authority to enforce a date under the Transportation Act’s Scenic Highway Designation.

READ MORE: Police find live explosives near site of Q.C. house fire and explosion

Around Town

Council voted to allocate up to $2,000 from the 2020 budget in order for Emergency Management for Northwest Hydraulics to provide technical grant writing assistance for an application to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, administered by the UBCM, for the development of a Flood Risk Assessment, Mapping and Mitigation Plan, in coordination with the community of Masset and Areas D and E of the North Coast Regional District.

The Youth Centre released its total number of visits for 2019, which totalled 2,871. This was down markedly from the 2018 total of 3,591, and on par with the 2017 total of 2,881 visits.

November 7, 2020 was declared “Taoist Tai Chi Arts 50th Anniversary Day”, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Tai Chi Taoist monk Master Moy Lin Shin bringing the teachings to Canada in Toronto in 1970.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say
Next story
Pair of Haida Gwaii sailings cancelled due to windstorm

Just Posted

Council Briefs | Village of Queen Charlotte: January 6

Grant writing, flood mapping, and the Seventh St. cleanup on the agenda

Pair of Haida Gwaii sailings cancelled due to windstorm

MV Kwuna will be parked due to the adverse weather

Severe wind warning for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds of more than 100 km/h are predicted for Wednesday afternoon

On the Wing: Christmas Bird Count Reports 2019 part 2

Haida Gwaii’s bird count report for Tlell and Greater Massett

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada

In B.C., legal pot cost $9.32 per gram when bought legally

Most Read