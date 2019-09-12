Village of Queen Charlotte. (File photo)

Council Briefs: Village of Queen Charlotte

Child care and clean-ups on the agenda

Three new orders of business were passed at the Village of Queen Charlotte council meeting Sept. 4.

$10 daycare

The first of these during the Sept. 4 gathering was a carry over from the previous council meeting in August, in which it was discussed whether to adopt the $10aDay campaign. The group is seeking to establish a province-wide system where full-time child care will cost just $10 a day, with $7 a day for part time care. There would be no parent fees for families with an income of less than $40,000.

Council decided to approve the resolution, joining several dozen other B.C. municipalities in voicing their support for the plan.

READ MORE: Work to begin on Queen Charlotte sewer lines

Spring clean up

The future of the annual Spring Clean Up was also on the docket, with the village looking to examine its viability, and if so in what capacity.

The decision was ultimately made to continue the project. “They do want to continue to offer it, and we’re going to look to put it into our budget for next year,” Lori Wiedeman, chief administrative officer of the village, said.

“But we’re also going to continue to look for options for grant funding as well,” Wiedeman added.

READ MORE: Water restrictions lifted in Queen Charlotte

Tax exemptions

Council also approved permissive tax exemptions for a number of local organizations: the Queen Charlotte Community Club, the Charlotte Thrift Shop Society, the Queen Charlotte Youth Education Society, the Queen Charlotte Housing Heritage Society, the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada and the Q.C.C. Volunteer Fire Prevention Society.

Council will gather next for a Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Items on the agenda will include working to draft a subdivision bylaw, as well as discussion of the Rick Hansen Accessibility Program.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?
Next story
As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Just Posted

Council Briefs: Village of Queen Charlotte

Child care and clean-ups on the agenda

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Giant lion’s mane jellyfish beach on North Shore

Occurrence may increase with rising sea temperatures, overfishing

Water restrictions lifted in Queen Charlotte

Restrictions had been in effect since May 30

Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

Haida Gwaii Arts Council 2019-20 schedule released

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read