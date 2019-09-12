Council Briefs: Village of Queen Charlotte

Three new orders of business were passed at the Village of Queen Charlotte council meeting Sept. 4.

$10 daycare

The first of these during the Sept. 4 gathering was a carry over from the previous council meeting in August, in which it was discussed whether to adopt the $10aDay campaign. The group is seeking to establish a province-wide system where full-time child care will cost just $10 a day, with $7 a day for part time care. There would be no parent fees for families with an income of less than $40,000.

Council decided to approve the resolution, joining several dozen other B.C. municipalities in voicing their support for the plan.

Spring clean up

The future of the annual Spring Clean Up was also on the docket, with the village looking to examine its viability, and if so in what capacity.

The decision was ultimately made to continue the project. “They do want to continue to offer it, and we’re going to look to put it into our budget for next year,” Lori Wiedeman, chief administrative officer of the village, said.

“But we’re also going to continue to look for options for grant funding as well,” Wiedeman added.

Tax exemptions

Council also approved permissive tax exemptions for a number of local organizations: the Queen Charlotte Community Club, the Charlotte Thrift Shop Society, the Queen Charlotte Youth Education Society, the Queen Charlotte Housing Heritage Society, the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada and the Q.C.C. Volunteer Fire Prevention Society.

Council will gather next for a Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Items on the agenda will include working to draft a subdivision bylaw, as well as discussion of the Rick Hansen Accessibility Program.

