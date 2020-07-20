FILE - The Rainbow Wharf in Port Clements. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, the Village of Port Clements shared a public notice that said former councillor Teri Kish had resigned. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Councillor resigns mid-term in Port Clements

Village of Port Clements announced resignation of Teri Kish in July 16 public notice

A second councillor has resigned mid-term on Haida Gwaii.

On July 16, the Village of Port Clements shared a public notice that said former councillor Teri Kish had resigned.

“The Village of Port Clements regretfully announces the resignation of Teri Kish,” the notice said, adding that Kish’s resignation letter was received by council on July 13 and was effective immediately. “The Village of Port Clements and council recognizes Ms. Kish for her contributions to the village since her election to office in 2018.”

The notice said council will discuss a by-election at a future meeting, in accordance with the Community Charter, the Local Government Act and with guidance from the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Kish is maintaining her position as the director of the Old Massett emergency operations centre.

The Observer has reached out to Kish for comment.

At a regular meeting on July 6, the Village of Queen Charlotte council also announced the mid-term resignation of former councillor Richard Decembrini.

ALSO READ: Councillor resigns mid-term in Queen Charlotte

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Port Clements

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

Just Posted

Councillor resigns mid-term in Port Clements

Village of Port Clements announced resignation of Teri Kish in July 16 public notice

Council of the Haida Nation reports case of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett, Skidegate set curfews

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The past week had seen five motor vehicle… Continue reading

Cost to build Queen Charlotte fire hall jumps almost $150,000

COVID-19 shutdown cost $86,613; contingency of more than $260,00 remains for project

VIDEO: Masset Dance Troupe presents beachfront ‘promenade performance’

Troupe performed ‘A Mid Summer Day’s Dream’ for family, friends on July 4 and 5

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read