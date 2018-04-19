Gymnast Brooklyn Stobbe and bowler Jenny Scholefield bring in the torch to begin the 100-day countdown to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

The torch is lit.

With 100 days left to go until the beginning of the 2018 B.C. Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, the flame was ignited at Duncan’s BC Forest Discovery Centre on Thursday evening among musical performances and speeches by local dignitaries.

“We have been hard at work on these Games since its inception in 2012 when Cowichan was awarded this bid,” said Cowichan 2018 president Jen Woike. “It has been a great honour to be leading this team towards what will be the best Games yet.”

The torch was carried into the ceremony by four specially selected individuals: Crofton gymnast Brooklyn Stobbe, who has won multiple medals in appearances at the 2016 and 2018 B.C. Winter Games; Duncan bowler Jenny Scholfield, a multiple medalist at the Special Olympics, Richard Peter, a five-time Paralympian and four-time medalist in wheelchair basketball; and Bill Keserich, the longtime leader of the Cowichan Valley’s soccer community.

Peter, Keserich and University of Victoria field hockey coach Lynne Beecroft — all members of the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame — are honourary chairs of the 2018 B.C. Summer Games.

The 2018 B.C. Summer Games will take place from July 19-22, with events throughout the Cowichan Valley, from Ladysmith to Mill Bay to Lake Cowichan.

Previous story
VIDEO: Interior highway reopened after mudslide cleared
Next story
Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Just Posted

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Masset RCMP seek man wanted for assault

Masset police are seeking a man who faces two charges of assault.… Continue reading

Fishing Haida Gwaii: Watching for herring spawn on Haida Gwaii’s west coast

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. We… Continue reading

Razor clam closure from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

All razor clam harvesting is closed from Wiah Point to Rose Spit… Continue reading

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Most Read