Keddy Pavlik met her boyfriend Ryan Molle on an Air Canada flight two years ago. For Valentine’s Day, the company is giving them a trip to Paris. - Credit: Jordana Dickson

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Two years ago, Keddy Pavlik met her significant other on an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Victoria.

The Kelowna local thought nothing of the polite conversation with Ryan Molle, but little did she know it was the start of their relationship.

“It was literally a 12-minute flight,” she said. “We had just got to talking on the plane, just because it was such a tiny flight we were both just asking ‘hey how are you? where are you coming from?’”

The pair had mutual friends in Kelowna and Molle, 29, who was a bartender in Victoria at the time, invited her to the bar to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

It wasn’t long afterward that the pair started dating.

Pavlik, 26, still has the flight’s boarding pass with the date, Nov. 20, 2015, saved on her phone.

As part of the couple’s anniversary Jan. 25, she posted a photo on Instagram and tagged Air Canada. It wasn’t long afterward that she received a message from the company, asking if she wanted to be a part of something for Valentine’s Day.

She received an email this morning saying she and Molle were headed to Paris.

Love is in the air and these two are living proof. On Nov. 15, 2015 flight AC8065 boarded: she was aisle, he was window — the rest is history (she still has the electronic boarding pass saved in her e-wallet)! We’ve got a sweet surprise for these lovebirds – check out our Story for more. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! ❤ // L’amour est dans l’air, et ces deux-là en sont la preuve. Le 15 nov. 2015, à bord du vol AC8065 : elle avait le siège couloir; lui, la fenêtre — et on connaît la suite (elle conserve encore à ce jour la carte d’embarquement électronique sur son téléphone)! Nous avons préparé une petite surprise pour les deux tourtereaux — jetez un coup d’œil à notre Instagram Story pour en savoir plus. Joyeuse St-Valentin à toutes et à tous ! ❤ 📸: @jordanadickson

A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada) on

“It was really exciting, I basically screamed in bed,” she said.

Molle and Pavlik have been to Paris, but not together. The details of the trip have still not been announced, she said.

The couple now live in Kelowna before moving to Victoria. Molle works as a personal trainer and Pavlik is aiming to get a Master of Business Administration.

