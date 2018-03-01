The protest camp on Lelu Island set up in August 2015. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Court battle for Lelu Island dismissed for second time

Gitwilgyoots’ legal fight against Pacific NorthWest LNG decisions is dismissed

Dismissed once in federal court, the Gitwilgyoots Tribe case for Lelu Island has now been dismissed in the federal court of appeal.

Donald Wesley, also known as Yahaan of the Gitwilgyoots Tribe, began his court battle for Lelu Island in October 2016 to overturn the federal government’s approval of the $36-billion Pacific Northwest LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal on the island.

His case was first dismissed in federal court on July 26, 2017 by Justice Robert Barnes, who found Yahaan had failed to produce evidence of community support. On Sept. 19, 2017, Yahaan filed an appeal with the federal court on the grounds that there was “no evidence that any Gitwilgyoots members oppose any of Yahaan’s views”.

But his appeal faced a hurdle when Lax Kwla’aams Band Mayor John Helin, on behalf of other members of the nine tribes of Lax Kw’alaams, filed a motion to dismiss Yahaan’s appeal based on “mootness” — meaning the issue is of no relevance since the Pacific NorthWest LNG project has been cancelled.

In a separate motion, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change asked the court to halt the legal process for the appeal until the environmental approval over the LNG project on Lelu Island expires in November 2019. “There is a slight possibility that the project could be revived before the date,” the court document states.

Yahaan opposed both motions. He argued the project could be revived and that his application should proceed “because the subject matter of application is the Gitwilgyoots’ right to be consulted as opposed to the decisions authorizing the project,” as stated in the federal decision.

Justice Denis Pelletier, with the support of two federal judges, decided in Ottawa on Feb. 16 to dismiss the appeal and support the motion brought forward by Lax Kw’alaams Band and Mayor Helin. The appeal was dismissed with costs to all parties. None of the party members were present in the Ottawa court when the decision was made.

Does this mean Yahaan’s legal battle to be recognized as a representative of the Gitwilgyoots to be consulted for further projects is over?

“We are still reviewing the FCA decision and have not yet received instructions on any further steps,” Richard Overstall, Yahaan’s lawyer, said.

READ MORE: Case dismissed over Lelu Island

In Sept. 2015, Yahaan began occupying Lelu Island and has since developed a camp there and raised a totem pole on a mound overlooking where the Pacific Ocean meets the Skeena River.

More than 100 people came to support the totem pole being raised on Oct. 20 to signify the Gitwilgyoots claim to the land — land that also happens to be Crown land within the managerial jurisdiction of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

READ MORE: Federal appeal for Lelu Island case

Previous story
UPDATE: Trump promises big tariffs on steel, aluminum; impact on Canada still unclear
Next story
B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Just Posted

BC Ferries Prince Rupert terminal gets a $12M upgrade

Upgrades to the ageing terminal aimed to make a more comfortable journey for passengers

Court battle for Lelu Island dismissed for second time

Gitwilgyoots’ legal fight against Pacific NorthWest LNG decisions is dismissed

Sarah Jane Scouten to play Trout House, Junebug Café

Hank Williams fans are everywhere. Quebec has loads, Bowen Island at least… Continue reading

More support for north-end youth

Midori Campos on the new child and youth wellness worker position for north-end Haida Gwaii

Sky News: Finding a dwarf planet on paper

By Samantha Bell Unfortunately there are no meteor showers in March, but… Continue reading

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northern B.C. man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Most Read