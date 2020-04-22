B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

People who recovered from COVID-19 at at a B.C. care home are part of a study to determine a reliable test to see if others may have immunity.

After early efforts in the U.S. and U.K. to check for coronavirus antibodies in the population produced questionable results, a study involving patients at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver is checking whether those known to have recovered can be tested accurately, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in her daily briefing April 22.

A valid test is expected by early May to help determine what is called “herd immunity” from COVID-19, Henry said. That would allow a better measure of how many people have been exposed but haven’t had enough symptoms to be aware of it.

An additional B.C. study is using blood samples collected for other medical purposes to get a broader sample of community spread and possible immunity, Henry said.

RELATED: B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

RELATED: B.C.’s outlook coming in early May, Horgan says

With new care home outbreaks continuing to be discovered, Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also updated their efforts to prevent care home workers from moving from facility to facility. Initially it was imposed where COVID-19 cases had been detected, then broadening to Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health facilities where long-term care outbreaks were detected.

Since then, the new rules have been put in place in Vancouver Island Health and Interior Health, where smaller numbers of workers were at multiple sites.

Dix has cautioned that with 20,000 employees involved, the entire conversion is taking time, but he vowed that will be the standard in the future.

Henry noted that there has never been a blanket rule, with doctors, pharmacists and others continuing to provide service in multiple locations with personal protective equipment and infection controls applied.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Just Posted

Skidegate Band Council election postponed until fall 2020

Election postponed due to COVID-19, extending mandate of current council by at least six months

Haida Gwaii-based author releases ‘Great Grizzlies Go Home’ children’s book

Two famous bears swim from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay

DFO implements emergency electronic monitoring program to replace at-sea observers

Pilot program implemented on April 14 in groundfish trawl fishery

‘Hang Tight Haida Gwaii’: Pandemic PSA contest calls for entries from island youth

Over $2,000 in prizes; video contest deadline April 24 at 1 p.m.

Dive charter for Haida Gwaii herring stock assessment cancelled due to COVID-19

DFO says dives replaced with surface surveys as a contingency for the 2020 assessment

VIDEO: Gather Food ‘Be My Quarantine’ dinner series puts artistic twist on takeout bags

Owner Giulio Piccioli’s nephew Andrea illustrated around 100 bags for the four-week series

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Most Read