FILE - A view from the water shows the Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre. On Thursday, July 30, 2020, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters there had been no new cases of COVID-19 identified on Haida Gwaii in the past 24 hours, keeping the total number of cases on the islands at 20 since the community outbreak was declared. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File Photo)

COVID-19: No new cases on Haida Gwaii in past 24 hours

‘That’s very good news,’ provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on July 30

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Haida Gwaii in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Thursday (July 30).

“That’s very good news,” Henry said during a media briefing, adding that health officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

However, she said “a number of people” on the islands remain in the incubation period for the novel coronavirus, so “new cases are certainly possible.”

Overall, she said the province had recorded 29 new cases.

ALSO READ: Northern Health reports 6 new COVID cases on Haida Gwaii; total cases at 20

Also on Thursday, the Old Massett emergency operations centre (EOC) invited residents to take part in an “Elders Compassion Contest” to highlight what they are doing to protect elders amid the pandemic.

Residents who wish to participate should submit videos showing how they have been taking precautions to protect elders in their family or clan to OMVCEOCCommunications@gmail.com between Aug. 1 and 10.

The three best submissions will be announced on Aug. 11 and each will be awarded a $50 Co-op gift card.

News of the contest followed a public notice shared by the EOC on July 29 that said an elder had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This has mobilized and enhanced the need for all residents to have a care plan for those who are 60+ in your clan and family,” the notice said. “We are urging the community to take this virus seriously and we must remember to keep our elders safe, and help them to adapt to our new normal of staying within our own bubbles.”

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii COVID cases may be flown to mainland: health officials

To date, Haida Gwaii has recorded a total of 20 cases of the virus since a community outbreak was declared on July 24.

As of July 29, there were 13 cases that were still active and seven had recovered.

