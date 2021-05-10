Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

All British Columbians ages 40 and older will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine as of tonight, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference Monday (May 10).

The vaccine eligibility will be even lower in high-transmission neighbourhoods, Henry said.

“Text and email alerts will be going out to everyone registered,” she said. Only people who have registered will be able to get their notification to book. To register, visit http://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323. Those who received their first shot prior to the vaccination system opening up April 6 or who got their first dose at a pharmacy must still register.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, even with 20 new deaths

Adults age 18 and older will be able to book their first COVID shot as of Monday in the following neighbourhoods:

Abbotsford Rural

  • Burnaby Southeast
  • Burnaby Southwest
  • Central Abbotsford
  • Cloverdale
  • East Abbotsford
  • East Newton
  • Fleetwood
  • Guildford
  • North Delta
  • North Surrey
  • Panorama
  • Port Coquitlam
  • South Langley Township
  • South Mission
  • West Abbotsford
  • West Newton
  • Whalley
  • Willoughby
  • Britannia Beach
  • Cedar Cottage
  • D’arcy
  • Grandview-Woodland
  • Hastings-Sunrise
  • Kensington
  • Killarney
  • Pinecrest Estates
  • Renfrew-Collingwood
  • Squamish
  • Sunset
  • Victoria-Fraserview
  • Dawson Creek
  • Fort Nelson Population Centre
  • Fort St. John
  • Fort St. James North
  • Golden
  • Rutland
  • Summerland

Most Read