A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

READ MORE: Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Previous story
Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in
Next story
Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks rare moment of accountability, women noticing

Just Posted

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident at Smithers airport

Construction on a new helicopter pad in Lax Kw’alaams should be completed by August, the Band stated in a release on May 9. (Photo: supplied)
New helipad in Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson

Environment Canada is calling for “unseasonably hot weather” starting this weekend in B.C.’s northern regions. (Photo by James Day on Unsplash)
‘Unseasonably hot’ weather coming to northern B.C.