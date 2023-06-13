A woman was working in her garden on McMillan Drive in Prince George Monday (June 12) around 11:30 a.m. when a “coyote walked up from behind and bit her,” notes a tweet from B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (Pixabay)

A woman was working in her garden on McMillan Drive in Prince George Monday (June 12) around 11:30 a.m. when a “coyote walked up from behind and bit her,” notes a tweet from B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (Pixabay)

Coyote bites B.C. woman as she’s busy gardening

Conservation service says the animal was chased off

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to take precautions after a woman was bit by a coyote while busy gardening.

A woman was working in her garden on McMillan Drive in Prince George Monday (June 12) around 11:30 a.m. when a “coyote walked up from behind and bit her,” notes a tweet. The conservation service says the woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The coyote was chased off and conservation officers were in the area investigating. They are asking people to take precautions in cases of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.

Meanwhile, mountain biker was attacked by a cougar on a popular trail network on the Sunshine Coast Sunday.

The conservation service is asking the public to avoid a trail in the Roberts Creek area, near the B+K FSR, after a woman was chased by a cougar. She says the animal lunged and swatted at her, leading to minor injuries that were treated in hospital.

READ MORE: Cougar chases and attacks mountain biker near popular trail in Roberts Creek, B.C.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Previous story
’Human-centred design’ at core of state-of-the-art children’s complex health care facility
Next story
Cougar chases and attacks mountain biker near popular trail in Roberts Creek, B.C.

Just Posted

Vanderhoof resident Malvina Pavon and two other team members will be representing Canada at the International Meeting of Young Beekeepers in Slovenia in July. (Submitted photo)
Northwest B.C. teen headed to international beekeeping competition

BC Wildfire Service has increased its fire danger rating to “extreme” in Terrace, among other areas in northwestern B.C. (Contributed photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises Terrace fire danger rating to ‘extreme’

BC Lions running back James Butler dives in for a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Do you know how many teams are in the Canadian Football League?THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Nicola and Boundary regions Saturday morning, June 10, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary